Watch ‘Space Jam 2’ Set Footage With Klay Thompson And LeBron James

We’ve got our first look at “Space Jam 2.”

TMZ posted a video Thursday from the set and Warriors star Klay Thompson can be seen on crutches after tearing his ACL in the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors.

In the short video, LeBron James can be seen walking up and embracing him. The scene that leaked reportedly is from an all-star game in the movie.

Take a look at the clip below.

It’s crazy how there were rumors about this movie for years, and now we’ve finally got cameras rolling. The film also has a very solid lineup of NBA stars that includes Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Chris Paul.

Initially, the movie was really struggling to add fellow basketball stars to be in the cast with LeBron James. After much wondering about who’d be in it, the team behind the movie eventually put together a great group of guys.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson having a bum knee impacts filming. I can’t imagine he’s going to be doing much with a torn ACL. After all, he gets paid to play basketball. It’s not about making movies for him.

He needs to focus on rehabbing his knee as much as possible, which makes me think his role could be greatly limited.

We also won’t be able to see this movie for a long time. It’s not coming out until summer 2021, which is a long ways off. (RELATED: ‘Space Jam 2′ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021)

Given how great the original one was with Michael Jordan, I think people are going to have pretty high expectations for “Space Jam 2.”

Judging from the players involved, I think we’re going to be just fine.