Former ‘Last Chance U’ Coach Jason Brown Charged With 8 Felonies

“Last Chance U” star Jason Brown might be in some serious legal trouble after getting hit with multiple felony charges Friday.

According to ParsonSun.com, Brown, who is the head coach in season three and four of the Netflix show, has been charged with four counts of felony blackmail, four counts of felony identity theft and two counts of misdemeanor criminal false communication.

The investigation stemmed from e-mails that were sent to the Montgomery County Chronicle, which is allegedly one of the newspapers the former Independence Community College coach committed crimes against. Brown is being accused of posing as a lawyer in an attempt to silence negative stories against him, allegedly sending an e-mail to the Chronicle after a story was published about his team fighting during a game. He allegedly posed as a lawyer from a law firm founded by legendary attorney Johnnie Cochran.

Brown lost his job after allegedly using a Hitler reference to a German athlete back in February.

Talk about a fall from grace. Obviously, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, but Brown has fallen hard and fast since becoming the star of season three. (RELATED: Former Florida State And ‘Last Chance U‘ Quarterback Malik Henry Transfers To Nevada)

He lost his job in spectacular fashion and is now facing eight felony charges for allegedly posing as a lawyer. I hope like hell he enjoys his time in season four because his time on the hit show is over.

Jason Brown and the Indy Pirates are back. Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 launches July 19. #LCUNetflix pic.twitter.com/MyjusJOyq3 — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 18, 2019

I don’t know for sure, but I’m guessing we’re going to see him losing his job in season four. Unfortunately, I doubt this will be covered when it’s released July 19. That’s a real shame because this would be amazing content. The former ICC coach is almost like a movie villain.

Brown might want to find himself some real attorneys who are great at their jobs because it sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can get.

What an unreal turn of events since the Netflix show went to Independence for season three.