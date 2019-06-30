Little Girl Runs Onto Baseball Field During Charleston RiverDogs Game

A little girl stormed the field during a Charleston RiverDogs game Saturday.

The little girl appeared out of nowhere and just ran around in the outfield as players seemed to be entertained.

Eventually, they helped her off the field and back to her seat. Watch the adorable moment below.

Usually speaking, when somebody storms the field, it’s a drunk idiot that we’re praying gets lit up by security. Those videos are always hilarious.

Some dude has a few too many beers and ends up getting wrecked. That kind of content will never get old.

However, this might be even better. I don’t know if we’ve ever seen a child storm the field during a baseball game before.

I think most kids would be absolutely terrified of what was going on. Not her. She saw an opening, took it, rushed the field and seemed to be enjoying herself.

That’s the kind of energy that sets winners apart from everybody else.

If you don’t find that moment adorable, then you probably don’t have a functioning heart. It’s really that simple.

There’s no doubt that little girl on the field will be the best thing you see all day. Her parents might want to learn to keep a better eye on her, but I’m glad they didn’t in this case.

It provided us with a pretty heartwarming moment.