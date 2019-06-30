US

Manhattan Chick-Fil-A Vandalized During Pride Event

Manhattan Chick-Fil-A vandalized during Pride. Photo provided to the Daily Caller
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

A Manhattan Chick-fil-A was vandalized during Sunday’s Pride parade, according to photos provided to the Daily Caller.

The photos, taken of the Chick-fil-A location on 46th Street in Manhattan, show the words “F**k haters” scrawled across the windows and an “X” in red duct tape bearing the same words. There was also a small sign reading “LOVE is a terrible thing to waste” propped against the door. (RELATED: ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ Bill Approved By Texas Governor)

Sunday, June 30, marked the end of Pride month, which culminated in the massive World Pride Parade through lower Manhattan.

Chick-fil-A has often been the target of LGBTQ activists who claim that the chain restaurant is “anti-gay” because the owners, who are Christians, support organizations that recognize marriage as a union between a man and a woman.