D’Angelo Russell Sent To The Warriors In Sign And Trade, Gets $117 Million Contract

D’Angelo Russell is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, and he’s now a very rich man.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski late Sunday night, the former Nets star was shipped to the Warriors in a sign and trade.

His new deal is worth $117 million over four years.

There’s no question Russell is a skilled player, but this isn’t even going to come close to filling the hole left by Kevin Durant.

Durant was a once-in-a-generation kind of player. Russell, while talented, just isn’t even close to being on the same level. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

Imagine losing Durant for the Nets and then replacing him with D’Angelo Russell. It’s far from equal, and I can’t imagine it makes the fans too happy.

I’m not even sure Russell and Steph Curry together will be enough to have the Warriors contending next season, especially considering the fact Klay Thompson is out with an ACL injury.

It’s just not going to be enough firepower. It might not even be close depending on who the Lakers bring in to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Again, the former Nets star guard isn’t bad, but trying to replace Kevin Durant with him is borderline laugh-out-loud funny.

Best of luck Warriors fans! Sounds like you guys might want to tamp down expectations.