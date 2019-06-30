Editorial

Golden State Warriors Expected To Reach $190 Million Deal With Klay Thompson

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the fourth quarter of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are expected to give Klay Thompson a ton of money.

According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are going to give the star guard a $190 million contract over five years. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

Thompson is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors.

That sure is a ton of money for a guy who might never return to his old form. ACL injuries are being dealt with better than ever these days, but it’s still a fortune for a guy who won’t even play most of next season.

However, the Warriors might not have much of a choice. It looks like Kevin Durant is on his way out the door, which means the team needs to do whatever is necessary to keep the rest of the core together.

 

When Thompson is healthy, he’s a dominant guard and one of the best players in the league. There’s no question about that at all.

The man is a great utility player. He does all the little things to keep the offense moving for Steph Curry and Durant.

He’s about to be a very rich man with an ew $190 million contract in his hand. That’s the kind of money that sets generations for life if it’s handled correctly.

Props to him and let’s hope he gets healthy sooner than later.