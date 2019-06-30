Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million

Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving is going with him.

The decision comes after weeks and weeks of anticipation about who the star forward would sign with after he suffered an achilles injury in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

Now the decision is done and Kevin Durant is on the move, and he’s got a fellow star joining him. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant’s deal is worth $164 million over four years, and Irving will get $141 million over the same time period.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

An official announcement is expected later tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Jan 15, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

This seemed like the obvious move for anybody who had been paying attention. The Nets were dominating the betting markets, and now it’s a reality. Irving was also expected to join the Nets.

The only other teams that were apparently in the mix for Durant were the Knicks, Warriors and Clippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

With Durant headed to Brooklyn, the Warriors will now have to do what they can to replace a pillar of their dynasty. Given how great he is as a player, it certainly won’t be easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

The 2019 season is setting up to be a crazy one and Durant’s move to Brooklyn will make things interesting for years to come.