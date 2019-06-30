Editorial

Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving is going with him.

The decision comes after weeks and weeks of anticipation about who the star forward would sign with after he suffered an achilles injury in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

Now the decision is done and Kevin Durant is on the move, and he’s got a fellow star joining him. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant’s deal is worth $164 million over four years, and Irving will get $141 million over the same time period.

An official announcement is expected later tonight.

 

This seemed like the obvious move for anybody who had been paying attention. The Nets were dominating the betting markets, and now it’s a reality. Irving was also expected to join the Nets.

The only other teams that were apparently in the mix for Durant were the Knicks, Warriors and Clippers.

 

With Durant headed to Brooklyn, the Warriors will now have to do what they can to replace a pillar of their dynasty. Given how great he is as a player, it certainly won’t be easy.

 

The 2019 season is setting up to be a crazy one and Durant’s move to Brooklyn will make things interesting for years to come.