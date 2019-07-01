Sarah Sanders Knocks Ocasio-Cortez For Dismissing Ivanka Trump

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fired back at New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday over the congresswoman’s dismissive remarks about Ivanka Trump.

In a Twitter post, Sanders suggested Ocasio-Cortez was “wasting” her time posting on Twitter “while destroying jobs in NY.”

The freshman congresswoman suggested Sunday that Trump had no business being part of any serious discussion at the G-20 summit and was only there as a distraction for a disinterested president, despite Ivanka Trump’s considerable corporate experience. “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Sanders countered that President Donald Trump and First Daughter Ivanka had “actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!’ Crowd Erupts When Trump Calls Sarah Sanders To The Stage)

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a BBC report that showed Ivanka Trump in dialogue with world leaders from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The clip suggested that Trump was trying to horn in, uninvited, on diplomatic discussions. Many Twitter users questioned whether serving drinks made Ocasio-Cortez qualified to be a congresswoman. Journalist Piers Morgan tweeted: “Could be worse … Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed)

The jobs in New York that Sanders is referring to are the ones that Long Island lost when Amazon decided not to locate its second headquarters there after much discouragement from Ocasio-Cortez, who said the public was not properly consulted about the plan. But a poll showed New Yorkers blamed Ocasio-Cortez for Amazon’s change of heart.

