Ocasio-Cortez Questions Ivanka Trump’s Qualifications, Twitter Users Question Hers

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Alex Wong, Getty) Ivanka Trump (Dominique Jacovides, AFP, Getty)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Ivanka Trump’s diplomatic qualifications in a viral tweet that included a video showing the president’s daughter and advisor conversing with world leaders at the G20 Summit.

The video, posted by BBC reporter Parham Ghobadi, showed Ivanka Trump speaking with U.K. Prime Minster Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde. The implication was that Ivanka was trying to insert herself into the conversation but not wanted by the world leaders.

The New York congresswoman was one of many to use the video to criticize Ivanka Trump’s credentials.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

Though Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet went viral, many responded by questioning her own qualifications. Others pointed out the fact that Ivanka Trump, a former multi-national organization executive vice president and someone who has spent two and a half years advising the president, is more than qualified to do the job. (RELATED: Trump: US-China Trade Talks Are ‘Back On Track’ After G20 Meeting)


Lagarde later tweeted that she was “pleased” to participate with several women, including Ivanka, at a “special event on Women’s Empowerment.”