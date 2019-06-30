Ocasio-Cortez Questions Ivanka Trump’s Qualifications, Twitter Users Question Hers

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Ivanka Trump’s diplomatic qualifications in a viral tweet that included a video showing the president’s daughter and advisor conversing with world leaders at the G20 Summit.

The video, posted by BBC reporter Parham Ghobadi, showed Ivanka Trump speaking with U.K. Prime Minster Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde. The implication was that Ivanka was trying to insert herself into the conversation but not wanted by the world leaders.

The New York congresswoman was one of many to use the video to criticize Ivanka Trump’s credentials.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Though Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet went viral, many responded by questioning her own qualifications. Others pointed out the fact that Ivanka Trump, a former multi-national organization executive vice president and someone who has spent two and a half years advising the president, is more than qualified to do the job. (RELATED: Trump: US-China Trade Talks Are ‘Back On Track’ After G20 Meeting)

This is rich. A woman who was a bartender degrades a woman who had a thriving career prior to joining Office of Economic Initiatives. Ivanka’s initiatives created millions of opportunities for workers by legislative & Admin action. How many jobs did AOC initiate? Zero. #Amazon https://t.co/EGJJrTgKJf — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) June 30, 2019

But somehow serving beer is a qualification to have a career in politics. https://t.co/i39oygDXrN — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 30, 2019

Well, if anyone would know about getting a job with lack of qualifications… https://t.co/VV9ZiPfP09 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 30, 2019

I didn’t realize being a bar tender was a qualification to be a member of Congress? https://t.co/cWC9zrgXdb — John Thomas (@TheThomasGuide) June 30, 2019

It’s OK, you see, for women to undermine other women *if they are Republicans*. https://t.co/0LKokEd0nG — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 30, 2019

Great point chica! I partially agree w you! @IvankaTrump lacks the world experience which can only be acquired serving tacos and tequila shots to strangers! If only she had that she would then be fully qualified to sustain diplomatic conversations on the world stage! #G20Summit — Marco Gutierrez (@MarcoGutierrez) June 30, 2019

I’ll have a jack and diet, extra lime. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 30, 2019

This might be the dumbest thing I’ve seen on Twitter in a long long time. @IvankaTrump has been working hard and using her platform to help women around the world and to use your platform to try and bring her down shows you’re no better than the “AOC is a bartender” crowd — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) June 30, 2019

Remind us how being a bartender qualified you to be a member of Congress creating laws, voting on bills that impact Americans & the world. Let’s not go there & start comparing your resume to @IvankaTrump’s experience & resume. She also takes no salary. Way to support women… https://t.co/xM8PBkfyIF — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) June 30, 2019



Lagarde later tweeted that she was “pleased” to participate with several women, including Ivanka, at a “special event on Women’s Empowerment.”