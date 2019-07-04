‘James Bond’ Star Rami Malek Wouldn’t Have Been In New Movie If His Character Was Motivated By ‘Ideology Or A Religion’

Rami Malek had one very clear demand before agreeing to be the villain in “James Bond 25.”

Malek, who is of Egyptian heritage, told the Mirror the following in an article published Tuesday when discussing his demands for the role with director Cary Fukunaga:

I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.

I’m fascinated to see what we get in “James Bond 25.” Not much is none other than there have been some serious issues so far. (RELATED: Daniel Craig Reportedly Not Liked By People Working On New ‘James Bond‘ Movie)

There are reported issues with Daniel Craig, he also got hurt and we don’t even know if the script was finished when cameras started rolling.

However, we can at least cross Islamic extremist storyline off of the list of potential things to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

Malek is also one of the best actors in the game right now, and should be absolutely chilling as the main villain of a James Bond film.

I mean this as a compliment when I say the dude has the strange ability to make your skin crawl without having to do much.

That’s the perfect kind of material for a great Bond villain.

You can catch “James Bond 25” in theaters April 8. By the time that day rolls around, let’s hope all the issues have been ironed out and we get a great film.

After all, this is Daniel Craig’s final ride. He’s been excellent as the iconic spy, and it’d be a damn shame if he was sent off with anything less than a great movie.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you plan on seeing the latest movie. You can put me firmly in the camp of people going.