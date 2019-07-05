Watch Jason Sudeikis In The Trailer For ‘Driven’

Jason Sudeikis’ new movie “Driven” looks like it could be very interesting.

The plot, according to IMDB, is, “Intense thriller where politics, big business and narcotics collide.”

We all know Sudeikis is a rare talent and one of the best actors in the game. Judging from the trailer, this movie about John DeLorean is going to be awesome. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The HBO Comedy Series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ With Danny McBride)

Give it a watch below.

This might be a little embarrassing, but I must admit that I had no idea who DeLorean was before seeing this trailer, and I did some Googling.

I’m not going to say much about the auto executive because it’d ruin the whole movie, but the guy’s life story sounds insane.

Just punch his name into Google if you want to find out what he was all about. What I will say is “Driven” looks like it might be required viewing when it gets released August 16.

I’ll watch anything with Sudeikis, especially if it’s about undercover investigations and drug running.

It’s really hard to screw up a movie about undercover operations and drugs. People are addicted to those kinds of plot lines.

We absolutely love them, and it looks like “Driven” won’t let us down.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you plan on seeing “Driven.” I think it’s certainly worth checking out.