Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Has His Arm Amputated After Car Accident

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had to have his arm amputated after a brutal car crash.

According to TMZ on Thursday, Norton got into a crash in Miami in the early morning hours when his Ford truck hit a concrete barrier.

His arm was amputated after it got pinned under his truck. The news of his amputation was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.

Terrible news: #Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and doctors amputated his arm, sources say. Other details are not yet available. But he is still at the hospital. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2019

This is obviously just a horrific situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Norton fought and clawed his whole life to get to the NFL.

Most players don’t even make it to college and he made it to the largest stage in the sport. That’s all over now, and it’s hard to find the words to describe just how awful of a situation this is for Norton and the Dolphins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Norton Jr™ (@kendricknorton7) on May 29, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Obviously, it sounds like this situation could have been much worse. Norton should consider himself lucky to be alive.

However, that’s not going to ease the pain of losing an arm and having your football career come to a grinding halt in the early morning hours.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Norton and his family during this brutal time. Maybe he can find other ways to stay involved with football, but his days of playing are almost certainly over.