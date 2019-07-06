Flag-Burning, Brawling, Chanting: Here’s A Closer Look At The Chaos Outside The White House

The Fourth of July is usually a celebration filled with fireworks, barbecuing and patriotic parades, but the brawling and flag-burning outside the White House showed a much more chaotic scene playing out.

Protesters went head-to-head while flags burned, insults were hurled, and police dragged off demonstrators who became too violent.

Chants like “America was never great!” sounded off as a group wearing T-shirts that read “Revolution — Nothing Less!” marched outside the White House lawn. (RELATED: Chaos Erupts Outside The White House)

Join the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Vincent Shkreli — clad in an American flag jumper, cigarette in hand — as he interviews protesters on both sides about what brought them to the nation’s capital on Independence Day.

WATCH:

