Watch Song Yadong Beat Alejandro Pérez With Incredible Punch At UFC 239

Song Yadong destroyed Alejandro Pérez at UFC 239 on Saturday.

Yadong ended the fight with a massive punch to Perez's face, and the sound of contact being made is unreal.

It's probably more than enough to get your skin crawling. Watch the awesome ending below.

My friends, it really doesn't get much worse than that. Pérez got dropped and had no chance. I honestly can't believe the sound that hit made.

Absolutely mind-boggling and chilling. What a performance from Yadong.

On a bit of a side note, I can’t get over how awesome UFC 239 was from start to finish. It was arguably the best event Dana White has put on in a long time.

Masvidal beating Askren was unreal, Amanda Nunes lit up Holly Holm, and Song ended his fight in a great way.

There were multiple fights that were absolutely incredible, and that’s what the fans everywhere want.

Masvidal absolutely destroyed Ben Askren at UFC 239. I’ve never seen anything like this before. The fight was over before I even blinked. pic.twitter.com/ktl3GqWG7U — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2019

What a great night for the fighting game. Let’s hope the UFC keeps up the strong momentum.