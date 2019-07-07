Editorial

Watch Song Yadong Beat Alejandro Pérez With Incredible Punch At UFC 239

Song Yadong (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/sportscenter/status/1147663147362373632?s=21)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Song Yadong destroyed Alejandro Pérez at UFC 239 on Saturday.

Yadong ended the fight with a massive punch to Perez's face, and the sound of contact being made is unreal.

It's probably more than enough to get your skin crawling. Watch the awesome ending below.

It's probably more than enough to get your skin crawling. Watch the awesome ending below.

My friends, it really doesn't get much worse than that. Pérez got dropped and had no chance. I honestly can't believe the sound that hit made.

Absolutely mind-boggling and chilling. What a performance from Yadong.

Absolutely mind-boggling and chilling. What a performance from Yadong.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by song yadong (@yadongsong) on

On a bit of a side note, I can’t get over how awesome UFC 239 was from start to finish. It was arguably the best event Dana White has put on in a long time.

Masvidal beating Askren was unreal, Amanda Nunes lit up Holly Holm, and Song ended his fight in a great way.

There were multiple fights that were absolutely incredible, and that’s what the fans everywhere want.

What a great night for the fighting game. Let’s hope the UFC keeps up the strong momentum.