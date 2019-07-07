Jorge Masvidal Knocks Out Ben Askren At UFC 239 In Brutal Fashion

Jorge Masvidal defeated Ben Askren in epic fashion late Saturday night at UFC 239.

Masvidal literally rushed him as soon as the fight started with a flying knee and immediately ended the fight. The whole thing was over in seconds. It was over in seconds! (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the unreal video below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

ben askren knocked tf out #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/Z4vf5bmNVP — Tank Commander Byron Scott (@TankCommanderBS) July 7, 2019

Hand up. I’ll be the first to admit that I was wrong here. I thought Askren was going to walk away with an easy win. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I thought Askren was going to take Masvidal’s head off. Clearly, I was wrong. Masvidal just rushed Askren and took him out with a knee.

It was absolutely unbelievable, and I’ve never seen anything like it before. This was the biggest fight of the night and it was done in under five seconds!

Nobody saw that coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren) on Jun 25, 2019 at 6:43am PDT

I’m honestly at a loss for words, but here we are. What a wild fight. I was wrong, and there’s no way around it. Props to Masvidal for the huge win.