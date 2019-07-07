‘Worse Than Watching Low Ratings Fake News CNN’ — Trump Rips Fox News Weekend Anchors

President Donald Trump used a Saturday tweet storm to vent about Fox News weekend anchors, saying they’re “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams.”

After a comment about NBC being “way down in the ratings” along with CNN, the president accused Fox News of “loading up with Democrats” and using the New York Times as a “source of information.”

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a ‘source’ of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Although the president is known to watch Fox News regularly, it was unclear what exactly prompted the tweets.

Trump issued a similar criticism of several network anchors in March, tweeting that Fox News host Shepard Smith should be working at CNN along with weekend anchors, Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert. (RELATED: Bill Maher Blasts Fox News’ Influence On Trump)

“Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” he asked in the March 17 tweet. “In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”