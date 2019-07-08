Burgess Owens Says Democrats Should Be The Ones To Pay Reparations

In his recent testimony to Congress, Burgess Owens, a former NFL player and a descendant of slaves, says that Democrats should be the ones to pay reparations.

The reason? The Democratic Party was the party under which slavery was fought for, the Klu Klux Klan was founded and Jim Crow laws were established. (RELATED:Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Claims Socialists’ Anti-White Agenda Is Hurting Black Communities)

Though the policies of the democratic party have shifted dramatically in the post-19th century era, he believes they are still the party that is holding down the black community in the United States.

Tune in to see an exclusive interview with Burgess Owens and why he believes the Democratic Party is not actually the party of advocacy.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the series, The Daily Caller Explains and Check Your Fact.

Fact Check: Are Muslims Allowed To Serve In Public Office?

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border