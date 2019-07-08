REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Star Randy Gregory Applying For Reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys star Randy Gregory is reportedly trying to get off suspension.

The star defensive end was suspended in February for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and there wasn’t a set end date when the league punished him.

According to SportsDay, Gregory is in the process of applying for reinstatement. The hope would be to have him available when the Cowboys start camp. (RELATED: Cowboys Star Randy G regory Suspended Indefinitely For Substance Abuse Policy Violation)

I really hope Gregory is able to get his issues figured out and is able to play again. He’s one of the best players at his position in the league, but he’s just struggled to follow the rules.

At some point, the NFL is going to get tired of handing out chances. I don’t know if we’re at that point yet, but it would seem like Gregory is nearing his last chance.

He has been suspended multiple times for issues with the substance abuse policy.

Playing in the NFL is a privilege. It’s not a right, and players who violate the rules might soon find themselves without a job.

Hopefully, that’s not the case here. Gregory is truly a great player, and you hate to see players like that fail. If the Cowboys can get him on the straight and narrow, he could still have a great career ahead of him in Dallas.