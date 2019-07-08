Democrats Claim Trump’s Wall Is Ineffective And Immoral–Here’s Why They’re Wrong

Democrats have spent the past three years insisting that President Donald Trump’s border wall would be ineffective and immoral, and in this episode of “Nuke the Narrative,” Host Anders Hagstrom explains why they’re wrong.

President Trump’s fight for a border wall has defined his administration, and Democrats’ have consistently tried to argue that the program wouldn’t reduce illegal immigration and would be a betrayal of American values. But many other countries have used border walls to great effect in recent years, and reading the words of our founding fathers, it’s clear that America was never meant to have open borders.

Check Out Our Other Popular Videos:

‘Bullet Points’: Has Project Veritas Exposed Google?

‘Nuke The Narrative’: How To Take Down The Left’s Biggest Abortion Arguments

‘Unfit To Print’: Antifa Attacks Journalists But Media Doesn’t Care

Follow Anders On Twitter