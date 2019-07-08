Liberals Love To Play The Victim

On today’s podcast we talk about the US victory in the Women’s World Cup and how the players are actually overpaid. Then, Joe Biden apologized for something he said he didn’t need to apologize for, Nancy Pelosi smacks AOC and her Gang of Four “progressive” Members who opposed funding immigration detention centers, and what happens when the government is seen as the provider of all things and people are viewed as wards of the state? We have some new examples.

Listen to the show:

The US women’s team won the World Cup yesterday, and in a few days no one will remember or care. Yet a few players will be elevated by the media because of their anti-Trump rants and national anthem protests. Meanwhile, the players are demanding to be paid as much as the men’s team members are. The only problem is men’s World Cup generates exponentially more money than the women do, and as a percentage of that money generated, women are paid significantly more than the men. That means the women are overpaid. We make the case.

Joe Biden swore he had no reason to apologize for talking about how he was able to work with racist Democrats when he first entered the Senate, but now he’s apologizing. After being hammered by his fellow 2020 candidates, Biden chose to cave to the “woke” mob rather than stand on principle. At this rate, the former Vice President will have apologized for every accomplishment he used to campaign on while in the Senate. We get into all of it.

Nancy Pelosi has lashed out at the four progressive freshmen Congresswomen who opposed funding detention facilities, which passed the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. In response to the reality that their ideas are not popular, even with Democrats, the new “Gang of Four” claimed victim status. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib went so far as to accuse Pelosi of trying “to diminish our voices in so many ways.” Their default reaction to any criticism is to cry racism, even against their own caucus. We have the audio.

A left-wing British MP is dropper her son off at the Prime Minister’s home on Friday’s because of school budget shortfalls and France has decided a quadriplegic man should be starved to death. This is what happens when the government is seen as the provider for people – it can take things away just as easily.

Plus, San Fransisco is preparing to spend more than a half a million to paint over a mural of George Washington because a very mall percentage of people who would ever bother to look at it might be offended by it. It’s all insane, and all too true.

