REPORT: Quitting Alcohol For ‘Dry July’ Could Result In Negative Outcomes, Some People Could Die

Quitting alcohol for the month of July for some people might not be a very smart idea.

Some people sometimes give up booze during the summer. This can be known as doing "Dry July" or "Sober Summer." I'll never understand it, but some people do it.

However, it might not be wise. The Daily Mail wrote the following:

Addiction specialist Dr Christian Rowan has particular concerns for those who are used to consuming large amounts of alcohol on a regular basis. ‘The body can develop a physical dependency to alcohol, in which it has adapted to regularly having high concentrations of alcohol in the blood,’ Dr Rowan said. In some instances, going ‘cold turkey’ can be fatal, as the body struggles to cope, Dr Rowan said.

My friends, this is great news, and I'm glad I stumbled across this article. I thought about going dry for the summer, and this article might have saved my life.

Even if there was a 1% chance of death or a negative outcome, I just can't do it. Can't risk it! I have too much to live for.

Now, I must carry the burden of alcohol, drinking during the summer, enjoying the sunshine with a cold beer and hot women, and I don't have much of a choice.

I'm no longer doing this for me. I'm doing it for all of you and those who never got a shot to get to the top. If I give up drinking and die (highly unlikely), then all this could fall apart. That's just not a scenario I'm willing to watch unfold.

So, that means I better keep the fridge stocked. After all, our lives might now depend on it.

So, plan that party, grab your beer and enjoy the summer. Here I was preparing to cut back a shade, and now I’m being led to believe that the future of this country rides on my survival.

Remember, I’m not drinking that beer at the pool for me. I’m doing it for you. You don’t need to say thank you. Just recognize the sacrifices I’ll be making this summer.