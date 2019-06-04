Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Law Allowing Delivery Of Beer And Wine

Texas was all about freedom Monday night when Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill involving lots of beer and wine.

Abbott posted a video of himself signing a bill that will allow beer and wine deliveries directly to your house. “Enjoy responsibly,” the Texas governor said as he inked it into law. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home. Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019

It’s great to see Texas signing this common sense beer and wine measure into law, but how was this already not a thing? (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I’ve been able to order beer directly to my door as long as I can remember on the apps. Has the Lone Star state really been lagging behind?

I guess it’s better to be late than never show up to the party at all. Now, the good people of Texas will be able to fire up their phones and have beer dropped off at their front door. If that’s not what freedom is all about, I don’t know what is.

I would love to hear somebody try to convince me beer and wine deliveries shouldn’t be legal. Taking that stance sounds like it’d be coming right out of Stalin’s disgusting communist mouth.

Remember, this country doesn’t tolerate communism. We crush it just like we crush Miller Lite.

If you’re not okay with beer and wine deliveries, then I’d be happy to float the idea you’re living in the wrong country. Call me radical if you want, but I’m not changing that stance.

If you believe in freedom, then you believe in having the ability to order a beer directly to your front door. It’s that simple.

Major props to Texas for doing the right thing. That’s what this country is all about!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter