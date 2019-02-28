Martha Stewart Becomes Adviser Of Marijuana Company Canopy Growth
Martha Stewart is back in the headlines after being hired as an adviser to one of the world’s largest marijuana producers, Canopy Growth.
The company, based in Canada hired Stewart to help develop a line of marijuana-based products for humans and animals, Reuters reported.
“I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets,” Stewart said in a statement Thursday.
Canada approved the use of recreational marijuana back in 2007, prompting pot-based companies to pour cash into their businesses to develop growth and beat out competition, according to Reuters.
The Canopy Growth partnership includes Sequential Brands Group. Sequential shares surged 51 percent after the announcement was made. Sequential is the company that owns Stewart’s brand of media and merchandising properties. (RELATED: Martha Stewart Is A Badass And Don’t You Ever Forget It [Slideshow])
Stewart currently hosts a VH1 show with Snoop Dogg called “Martha And Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” that debuted in 2016.
Although Stewart’s partnerships with Snoop and now Canopy Growth suggest the lifestyle queen could be into marijuana, she told The Hollywood Reporter she doesn’t smoke.
“I kind of get high from secondary smoke. I’m not a smoker myself, but the smoke is quite thick around the set,” Stewart said.