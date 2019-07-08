Women’s World Cup Gets 10.0 TV Rating, Up 20 Percent In America Over 2018 Men’s Final

The United States women’s national team put up some gigantic TV ratings Sunday when they beat the Netherlands to win the World Cup.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday morning, the game got a rating of a 10.0 on Fox, which means roughly 10% of households with televisions in America watched. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The game also got a 20% bump in America over the 2018 men’s championship game between France and Croatia.

This is proof people in America are slowly coming around to soccer. We might not give a damn about the sport for several years at a time, but we always come together for the World Cup.

Our women are star athletes, and the public loves to support them. If we didn’t, I don’t think you’d see TV ratings like ones we got yesterday.

People are juiced whenever America gets to dunk on the rest of the world, and that’s what we did by winning the World Cup again.

Not only were the ratings huge, but they even beat the men’s ratings in 2018. Obviously, America wasn’t playing in that game because our men’s team sucks, but I think you all get the point.

The whole country was behind our women, and they showed up and showed out in epic fashion.

Shoutout to Alex Morgan and the rest of the squad for taking it to everybody else on an international stage. Winning never gets old, and it’s always a great day when we get to watch America win.

That’s just a fact, my friend.