‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Viewed By More Than 40 Million Users On Netflix

Season three of “Stranger Things” has generated a ton of attention.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the streaming service has reported that 40.7 million people have watched at least 70% of one episode of the third season within four days of its release at the end of last week. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ On Netflix Is An Outstanding Show)

That’s a record for Netflix to ever get to an audience of that size. THR also reported just more than 18 million people have already cruised through every episode of season three.

As I noted Monday, I just got into this show, and binged the first season over the past few days. It’s no surprise to me the latest season is putting up such gigantic numbers.

It’s an absolutely awesome show, and the nostalgic factor is through the roof. It appeals to older generations who grew up in the 1970s and 80s, it appeals to my generation, which still grew up on “The Goonies,” and it appeals to younger people as well.

It’s a hit pretty much across all demographics.

Now, I don’t want you all jumping in the comments spoiling “Stranger Things” season three for me, but it looks like the show will certainly have more episodes.

As we all know, as long as it’s putting up numbers, then it’s not coming to an end.

I can’t wait to crush season two and three and get back to you all with my thoughts. After how impressive the first season was, I can’t wait to see what unfolds next.

I’m glad to know people all over the world are also locked in watching. Props to Netflix for making such a hit.