REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ On Netflix Is An Outstanding Show

I finally jumped into “Stranger Things” on Netflix, and it’s absolutely awesome.

I'm going to keep this whole thing mostly spoiler free for a couple reasons. First, I've only seen the first season. So, I don't know what could happen in the next two. Secondly, it's far too good for me to ruin. Now, let's jump right in.

I recognize the hit show set in the 1980s was released three years ago back in the summer of 2016, but I never really had the chance to really get into it.

That all changed over the past few days. In between working nonstop (props to me), I fired up “Stranger Things” and gave it a shot.

I was hooked immediately, and pretty much didn’t slow down from the moment I started. The concept is insanely simple. A young child, known as Eleven, born with special abilities gets loose from a military facility and seeks refuge with a young group of boys. Dustin, Mike and Lucas protect Eleven as they try to find out where their missing friend Will as gone. Along the way, we spend lots of time with Will’s mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Nancy, Jonathan and Steve Harrington.

This is where I’m going to stop giving away plot points. The group of young boys are out to protect Eleven, find their missing friend and some bad guys are looking for their missing asset. That’s all you really need to know.

The group of characters is as good as I’ve seen in a long time. The boys have the same kind of camaraderie that you’d find in “The Goonies,” but set in a supernatural coming of age story instead of a treasure hunt.

There’s nothing better than a great coming of age story, and the supernatural twist on the genre in “Stranger Things” is awesome.

If you’re a fan of 1980s films, then you have to be watching “Stranger Things.” I felt like I was eight years old again watching “The Goonies” or any other supernatural film from the 1980s.

I can’t wait to see what I get in the next two seasons, which are already both on Netflix. It’s an exciting show, and I’m so glad I finally pulled the trigger on watching it.

Something tells me the next two seasons are going to be just as solid.