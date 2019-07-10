BET Founder Gives Thumbs Up To Trump, Thumbs Down To Democrats

“And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate (I’m supporting) in the party at this time,” he told the network. “I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.”

He supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 but Johnson gives “the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans,” noting that “tax cuts clearly helped stimulate the economy. I think business people have more confidence in the way the economy is going.”

Trump may not always receive accolades for a booming American economy, but Johnson is not reluctant to do so because “if you look at the U.S. economy … you got to give the president an A+ for that.” (RELATED: 58 Percent Approve Of Trump’s Work On The Economy) Johnson also noted that the black unemployment has hit its lowest level ever under Trump and that the prosperity is also affecting the lives of “populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs … ” Despite his optimism about the economy, the media mogul said the country needs to unify and just get back to the business of making a living.

“If business people are concerned about anything, it’s the clear, clear partisan politics that’s become very wicked and very mean. And that’s not helping the American people, and it’s not helping America as a global nation,” he told CNBC.