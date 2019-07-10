Merkel Seen Shaking For Third Time In Less Than A Month

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking uncontrollably at a public event in Berlin Wednesday for the third time in less than a month.

Merkel’s body shook as she stood next to Antti Rinne, the prime minister of Finland, video footage showed. She placed her hands in front of her to try to stop the shaking, as she has done previously, The New York Times reported.

She blamed it on psychological trauma from full-body tremors she experienced in June.

“I was clear in saying that I am doing well and I think that can be accepted,” the chancellor told reporters Wednesday. “I said that I’m trying to come to grips with standing out there shaking while [President Volodymyr] Zelensky [of Ukraine] visited and I think it’s going to blow over sometime soon. I’m not yet there yet, but I’m convinced that I am quite capable of doing my work.”

This is the third event where Merkel has been seen with full-body tremors in less than a month. (RELATED: The Queen’s Twitter Account Makes Major Error When Tweeting About D-Day Commemoration)

The other two instances where Merkel began shaking were at public events in Berlin on June 18 and June 27.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water,” Merkel said according to Reuters after the first episode. “I obviously needed that and so I’m doing very well now.”

Merkel cited dehydration and heat as the reason for shaking on June 18 and dismissed serious health concerns. The first event was outdoors. The second event was indoors.

“I must live with this for a little while,” Merkel said Wednesday according to The NYT. “But I think that just as it has come, it will go away again.”

Merkel, 64, will step down as chancellor in 2021.

