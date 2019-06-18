Merkel Blames Dehydration After Seen Visibly Shaking During Outdoor Berlin Event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel blamed dehydration for a scary moment Tuesday in which she was seen visibly shaking while standing outside on a hot day in Berlin.

Disturbing footage shows Merkel struggling to keep her composure as her body shakes all over. She was standing next to Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, while a military band played the national anthems of Ukraine and Germany. (RELATED: Merkel Backs Macron, Calls For A Real, True European Army)

WATCH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel blames dehydration after she was seen visibly shaking next to new Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a hot day in Berlin Tuesday; “I’m doing very well now,” the chancellor said. pic.twitter.com/70W6U55j5t — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 18, 2019

She stood through the anthems, then quickly went indoors, where she briefly greeted the military band and rendered a salute, Fox News reported. About an hour later, she told reporters at a joint press conference she was fine after drinking water.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water,” she said, according to Reuters. “I obviously needed that and so I’m doing very well now.”

Merkel will step down as chancellor in 2021. She turns 65 next month.

Follow Rachel Stoltzfoos on Twitter