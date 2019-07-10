When It Comes To Sports Salaries, Winning Doesn’t Matter

There is no doubt that the U.S. National Women’s soccer team performs better than the men’s team, but does that mean they should be paid equally?

As it turns out, there is a lot more that goes into pay scales for athletes than just their performance. Salaries and bonuses are based first and foremost on the revenue the sport brings in, and in this case, men’s soccer far outclasses women’s soccer on both a global and domestic scale.

The Daily Caller explains just how much more successful men’s soccer leagues have been in the US than women’s over the past thirty years. In fact, given how much more money the men’s World Cup brings in, the women’s team is paid proportionately more than the men.

