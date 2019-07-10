Appeals Court Backs Trump In Anti-Corruption Lawsuit Against DC Hotel

President Donald Trump’s continued ownership of a luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., does not violate anti-corruption provisions of the Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, do not have standing to bring a lawsuit enforcing the Constitution’s emoluments clauses against the president, a unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said. Those clauses prohibit officeholders from accepting “any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever” from foreign powers without congressional approval.

Describing the weakness of the lawsuit, Judge Paul Niemeyer said the case is “so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the president is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties.”

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said the plaintiffs can proceed with the suit in March because they have shown rival businesses in D.C. and Maryland have been unable to compete with Trump’s businesses following his election to the presidency. D.C. and Maryland, claiming a duty to protect their citizens, said local businesses suffered “decreased business, wages, and tips resulting from economic and commercial activity diverted” to the Trump International Hotel.

The 4th Circuit’s decision returns the case to the trial court with orders to dismiss. (RELATED: It’s Unconstitutional For Trump To Block Twitter Critics, Appeals Court Says)

A federal judge in New York dismissed a similar lawsuit in December 2017. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) brought that case with a coalition of event planners, hoteliers, and restaurant owners who claimed prospective customers were flocking to Trump properties for brand exposure or influence-peddling. Such activities adversely affected their businesses, the plaintiffs said.

The New York judge said that theory of harm was too tenuous. A plaintiff must show a “concrete and particularized” injury to proceed with a lawsuit.

Messitte reached the opposite conclusion, finding the plaintiffs’s had a plausible “competitor standing” theory. Since Messitte’s decision was in direct conflict with the New York judge’s, Trump lawyers asked Messitte for permission to appeal. Messitte denied that request, prompting a stern rebuke from the 4th Circuit.

“The CREW court’s disagreement with the theory of competitor standing embraced by [Mesitte] is fundamental and obvious, and the district court’s suggestion to the contrary blinks reality,” Niemeyer said, explaining that immediate appeal was the appropriate course.

President Trump called the suit “ridiculous” in a tweet following Wednesday’s ruling.

“I don’t make money, but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your president,” Trump said.

The plaintiffs can appeal the decision to the full 4th Circuit or the Supreme Court.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

