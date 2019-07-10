Weiner’s Ex Offers Up Nudes For Donations To Mike Gravel

Sydney Elaine Leathers, the ex-sexting partner to ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), is trying to work her magic to help get Mike Gravel elected president in 2020.

On Tuesday night, she offered voters a chance to donate even just $1 to Gravel’s presidential campaign.

Leathers, a porn star, knows how far a dollar can go. She promised to post nude pictures of herself in exchange for contributions.

I just donated to @MikeGravel & would appreciate if you guys did the same! If enough of my followers donate I’ll post some nudes! ????https://t.co/xTTauBAtq2 — Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) July 10, 2019

Gravel, 89, is no spring chicken. He was a U.S. senator representing Alaska between 1969 and 1981. He previously ran for prez in 2008 and campaigned hard for veep in 1972.

Contribution options on the ActBlue site for Gravel range from $1 to $20.20, and $4.20 and peak at $420. There’s a blank field for those who want to give more.

History is solid that Leathers isn’t afraid to plunge herself into politics.

In 2013, she helped destroy then-New York mayoral hopeful Weiner’s campaign.

Just two short years later, she helped expose Justin Moed, a Indiana State Democratic lawmaker who went by the nickname “Bitch Boy.” They chatted by text. He lavished her with gifts such as sex toys, money, a pink leash collar and Steve Madden pumps.

Moed, who is bald but has facial hair, is miraculously a Democratic whip in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Leathers is a huge AOC fan. Back in January, when trolls tried to release a photograph of a partially nude woman hanging out in a bathtub and say it was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Leathers quickly stepped forward to reveal that the woman was actually her. (RELATED: Sydney Leathers Rides In On A White Horse For AOC)

At the time, she called AOC a “national treasure.”

Gravel has not yet thanked Leathers for her help. But he appears to be egging her and anyone else on who wants to help him make this happen.

“Folks: if we keep up the pace from today we’ll qualify in TWO DAYS,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s do it: evangelize, convince your friends, family, your loved ones, your worst enemies. We’re this close. Do everything it takes. And THANK YOU for all of your help.”

Leathers has not yet posted any nude pics on behalf of Gravel.

But she appears to be a woman of her word.

So stay tuned.