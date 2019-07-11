A$AP Rocky Cancels Shows In July After Getting Arrested In Sweden

A$AP Rocky won’t be performing anytime soon, and has pulled the plug on multiple upcoming shows.

Rocky was arrested in early July in Sweden after he was accused of participating in a street fight. The film footage that has been released tells a very different story, and his manager has also said the prison conditions are “inhumane.” (RELATED: A$AP Rocky’s Manager Says Conditions In Swedish Prison Are ‘Inhumane’)

According to TMZ on Wednesday, the star rapper has canceled July shows in Spain, Russia, Germany, Ukraine and Belgium after being taken into custody in Sweden.

His management also told TMZ that A$AP Rocky will be detained for “an unknown period of time.”

This situation is honestly absurd. Anybody with eyes can see A$AP didn’t do anything crazy in those videos, and the fact he’s being detained is an embarrassment to Sweden.

I love the Swedes, but their government needs to figure out what the hell is going on. Aren’t they supposedly an ally of ours?

How can ally lock up one of our best rappers for no apparent reason? Seriously, what the hell is going on?

Trump should absolutely get involved and free Rocky. Imagine how much street credibility Trump would earn overnight if he was the man responsible for righting this injustice.

He might win the 2020 election by the biggest margin in history. At the very least, we should be drawing up plans to storm the prison to get our guy back if it comes to that.

Get the situation fixed, and get it fixed fast. This is 100% completely unacceptable.