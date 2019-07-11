AR-15 And Counting: Check Out The Duggars’ Gun Closet In Their $1.5 Million Home

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have listed their Arkansas home for $1.5 million with listing photos that feature a walk-in gun closet.

The Duggars, who became wealthy through the TV reality show “19 Kids and Counting” about the struggles of a large family, are selling a home located in Springdale, Arkansas, according to Radar Online.

The 10,000-square-foot house was built in 1969 and was reportedly inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s “round house.” It features 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and sits on almost three acres, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

The house has three full kitchens, plus a kitchenette downstairs in a large guest room, a home theater and a 3,500-square-foot garage. The main kitchen features a granite-wrapped island and a separate refrigerator and freezer, ice maker, and chef’s stove.

The gun closet has a reinforced door, according to photos, and was designed to hold a variety of guns and ammunition. The room was staged with a BB gun, an AR-15 and a number of rifles for the listing.

Photos also show the gun room includes a closed circuit television camera and a television.

Architectural details include walnut tongue-and-groove ceilings and original walnut doors and Vermont slate tile flooring. The home also features an elevator. (RELATED: Tony Soprano’s New Jersey Home Hits The Market At $3.4 Million)

The house is a flip for the Duggars, who bought it in 2014 for $230,000 in a state of significant disrepair, People reported. After a makeover that included the addition of two bathrooms, they listed it for $1.8 million in May.

