Take A Break And Pass The Time This Summer

My ideal summer doesn’t stray far from the norm. I like to kick back and relax – for days at a time. Swinging in a hammock and reading a book, or throwing a frisbee on the beach while listening to music, or watching a movie on the couch with my dog all sound like pretty good options to me right now, and I’d say it’s generally hard to disagree. If you are bored this summer, here are some ways you can relax and pass time (and of course some deals we found to go with them)!

1. Listen To An Audiobook

Audio books are an excellent way to pass time this summer. Have a long car or plane ride coming up? Download an audio book! Looking to pass time while sitting on the porch? Download an audio book! Your favorite books can be taken anywhere and can be played both out loud through phones and speakers for everybody to enjoy, or through headphones so that you can enjoy it yourself. Amazon is having a deal on its audiobook app, Audible. For your first three months, you can use the app for $4.95 per month, 66% off – click here!

2. Jam Out To Music

My personal favorite way to pass time is by jamming out to my favorite music. Nothing is better than blasting my own playlist and favorite artists through a speaker and dancing with my friends – or by myself works too! Perfect for any car ride, dinner party, or listening to as you go to bed, you can customize a playlist of your favorite songs for any occasion. Amazon has released an Early Prime Day Deal on Amazon music, which you can use for $0.99 for your first 4 months – unlimited music, unlimited skips, unlimited listening – click here for the deal! After your first 4 months, Amazon music will cost $7.99 per month, which is cheaper than both popular Spotify and Apple Music alternatives.

3. Rent A Movie

Nothing beats a night in. We all need a night to ourselves every now and then and what better way to do that than curled up on the couch watching a movie. I highly recommend pairing your movie of choice with pizza, popcorn, and ice cream for dessert – just a thought! For those looking for the ultimate night in, we found a pre-Prime Day deal being offered by Amazon. You can rent your favorite Marvel Movies for $1.99, as well as many others! I personally recommend A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, and Toy Story, which are also movies Amazon has deals on right now! Check out what other movies you can find!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.