Floyd Mayweather Laughs When Asked About A Potential Rematch With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather clearly has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again.

The two men fought a couple years ago, and the legendary boxer walked away with a win. There's been plenty of chatter about a rematch ever since, but it doesn't sound like Mayweather is interested at all.

"These kids are some circus clowns. You know, they can't f**k with Money May. You know what it is," Mayweather responded as he laughed when asked about a potential rematch by TMZ in a video posted Thursday.

You can watch his full comments below.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Mayweather is content not fighting McGregor again. He probably doesn’t need the money, and maybe he’s just enjoying life in retirement.

After all, he certainly didn’t seem too stressed in that video posted by TMZ. He seemed relaxed, calm and just enjoying the moment.

As for McGregor, I have no idea what he’ll do next. A fight with Mayweather doesn’t seem to be on the horizon, and it doesn’t look like Dana White has much interest in a rematch with Khabib.

He might have to fight somebody else first to get back in the game, but I’m not sure the Irish-born star even wants to fight again, either.

I really wouldn’t hold your breath for Mayweather/McGregor 2.0 at this moment in time.