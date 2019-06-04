Nate Diaz Says He’s ‘Not Interested’ In Fighting Conor McGregor For A Third Time

Nate Diaz doesn’t sound interested at all in fighting Conor McGregor again.

Diaz and the Irish-born UFC star have fought twice previously, and split their two bouts back in 2016. Generally in the fighting world, a split after two fights often results in a third. However, that might not be happening here. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209) on May 13, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

Diaz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani the following Monday about the prospect of fighting McGregor for a third time:

I’m not interested in it at all. I’m interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I’m trying to fight someone who just got his a– beat all over the place? I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That s— wouldn’t happen to me.

While I enjoy some trashing talking, Diaz is either straight up lying or he’s just delusional. He lost his last fight, which happened to be against McGregor! (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

What makes him so confident he would lose two out of three? Again, Diaz took the first match and McGregor took the second. You’d have to be out of your mind to think he’d just walk all over McGregor in a third fight.

Plus, I’m sure Dana White would be willing to throw down a ton of cash to make a third fight happen. Would Diaz, who hasn’t fought since losing to McGregor in 2016, really turn down a monster payday? I highly doubt it. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

Will there be a Diaz vs. McGregor part three? Not a clue, but money moves the needle in the world of fighting. That’s just the reality of the situation.

If Dana White puts enough money on the table, I have no doubt these two stars would get back in the octagon against each other.

Fans of the sport would love it, it’d sell a bunch of pay-per-views and McGregor and Diaz would get straight paid if a third fight goes down.

Time will tell what happens, but I’m not taking a word of what Diaz said too seriously.

