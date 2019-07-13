Los Angeles Angels Will Keep Tyler Skaggs’ Locker For The Rest Of The Season

The Los Angeles Angels won’t be touching Tyler Skaggs’ locker for the rest of the year.

According to Rhett Bollinger, the team will keep the locker as it is for the season following Skaggs’ tragic death in early July. (RELATED: Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies)

The #Angels will keep Tyler Skagg’s locker this season. GM Billy Eppler said it’s the natural thing to do. pic.twitter.com/WwQqpAndvo — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 12, 2019

This is a great gesture from the Angels. Skaggs’ unexpected death during a trip against the Rangers absolutely shook baseball to its core.

Young men shouldn’t be dying at the age of 27. It’s just not normal, and it’s something people just don’t expect to have to deal with.

For the remainder of the season, we will wear this patch to honor Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/x3PAoVdUdJ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

We won’t know the cause of Skaggs’ death until October, and the team is clearly doing everything possible to honor and remember their former teammate.

Keeping his locker won’t ease the pain of losing the pitcher, but it will honor him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Angels (@angels) on Jul 1, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

Major thumbs up to the Angels for the awesome gesture of keeping his locker for the rest of the season.