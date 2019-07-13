Editorial

Los Angeles Angels Will Keep Tyler Skaggs’ Locker For The Rest Of The Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 16: Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 16, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Los Angeles Angels won’t be touching Tyler Skaggs’ locker for the rest of the year.

According to Rhett Bollinger, the team will keep the locker as it is for the season following Skaggs’ tragic death in early July. (RELATED: Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies)

This is a great gesture from the Angels. Skaggs’ unexpected death during a trip against the Rangers absolutely shook baseball to its core.

Young men shouldn’t be dying at the age of 27. It’s just not normal, and it’s something people just don’t expect to have to deal with.

We won’t know the cause of Skaggs’ death until October, and the team is clearly doing everything possible to honor and remember their former teammate.

Keeping his locker won’t ease the pain of losing the pitcher, but it will honor him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Angels (@angels) on

Major thumbs up to the Angels for the awesome gesture of keeping his locker for the rest of the season.