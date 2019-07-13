Malik McDowell Suspended For The First Two Weeks Of The NFL Season

The NFL has suspended free agent Malik McDowell for the first two weeks of the season.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news late Friday afternoon, and the move comes after multiple arrests for the once highly-touted Seattle Seahawks draft pick. (RELATED: MalikMcDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks)

He was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with police several months ago, and was recently arrested again after a stolen truck was allegedly found on his property.

Former Seahawks DT Malik McDowell, who is looking to find a team to start his career with, has been suspended for the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2019

Is there any chance McDowell ever plays in the NFL again? Considering the league trouble he’s facing, it seems highly-unlikely.

Roger Goodell might as well suspend me. The odds of McDowell and I playing for paychecks on Sundays are about the same at this point.

Having a suspension lingering over McDowell’s head probably only makes his odds of getting signed much worse than they already were.

Then again, if teams weren’t scared off by multiple arrests, then maybe they don’t care about a two game suspension.

Either way, McDowell has a very long road ahead of him if he ever wants to play in the league. He didn’t play a single snap after being drafted due to an ATV accident, and I’d be shocked if we see him on a field anytime soon.

Anything is possible, but I’m not holding my breath.