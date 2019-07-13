Report: Trump Org Officials Unlikely To Be Charged As SDNY Hush Money Investigation ‘Appears To Be Wrapping Up’

An ongoing investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) into alleged campaign finance violations by Trump Organization officials is reportedly wrapping up and will likely result in no charges.

The investigation into whether company officials violated the law by reimbursing former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for hush-money payments made on behalf of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump has been going on for several months, but of late “has quieted,” according a CNN report released Friday evening.

CNN reported that “prosecutors now don’t appear poised to charge any Trump Organization executives in the probe that stemmed from the case against Cohen.”

Prosecutors reportedly did not follow up on a January request to interview company executives, sources close to the investigation told CNN, nor has there been any contact between Trump Organization officials and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office in over five months.

President Trump's company, not the Trump campaign, reimbursed Cohen, who is serving a three-year federal prison sentence, for the $130,000 paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels along with $290,000 more to cover taxes and a bonus. The investigation centered around whether those payments, incorrectly recorded as legal expenses, were a campaign finance violation.

The case has yet to be officially closed and could be reopened should new information arise, and an investigation into President Trump’s inaugural committee remains ongoing, CNN reported.