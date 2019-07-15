Republicans, Too, Are Condemning Trump’s Twitter Comments: Scott, Portman, Collins, Toomey And More

Many Republicans have condemned the president for his tweets Sunday telling some congresswomen to return to their home countries.

These Republicans include Sens. Tim Scott and Susan Collins as well as Rep. Chip Roy.

Democrats have also come out against President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Many Republicans have come out against President Donald Trump’s tweets Sunday where he suggested some Democratic congresswomen should go back to their home countries.

Trump tweeted Sunday that certain congresswomen should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Trump invited them to “then come back and show us how,” according to the tweets. (RELATED: Trump Triples Down On Tweets, Criticizes Democratic Congresswomen During Presser)

Many Democrats such as Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out against Trump’s tweets, and media outlets such as The Washington Post suggested Republicans were silent and not condemning Trump’s comments.

Trump’s tweets are believed to be directed at Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts. Omar is the only one who was born outside of the U.S.

Republicans also spoke out against the president’s Twitter storm.

GOP South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tweeted Monday afternoon that “the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and radically offensive language.”

No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QXuV8arXso — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 15, 2019

GOP Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said, “That’s not something I would say, and I think it’s divisive, unnecessary and wrong,” according to a statement made to CNN.

GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania also condemned Trump’s remarks. Collins said Trump should take down his tweets and that his comments were “way over the line.”

“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus — especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement — but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down,” Collins said according to CNN.

Toomey said Trump’s tweets were factually incorrect and the president was “wrong to suggest” the congresswomen should go back to where they came from, CNN reported.

“President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from,” Toomey said in a statement. “Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”

GOP Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Sunday, “POTUS was wrong.” He also said that “Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home” along with illegal immigrants.

POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 15, 2019

Other Republicans came out against Trump’s rhetoric as well. GOP Texas Rep. Will Hurd called the tweets “racist and xenophobic” and pointed out inaccuracies. (RELATED: CNN Personality Says Melania Trump, Ted Cruz Should Go Back To Their Own Countries)

“I think those tweets are racist, and xenophobic,” Hurd told CNN Monday. “They’re also inaccurate. The four women he’s referring to are actually citizens of the United States. Three of the four were born here. It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us.”

GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted Monday that the “spiteful comments” were “absolutely unacceptable.”

We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

The list of Republicans who have condemned Trump’s comments also includes Reps. Pete Olsen of Texas, Mike Turner of Ohio, Elise Stefanik of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Paul Mitchell of Michigan, Susan Brooks of Indiana and Peter King of New York.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.