House Republicans Request Documents From Investigation Into Embattled Washington D.C. Democrat Jack Evans

Republicans from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter Tuesday afternoon requesting all documents and communications regarding the ethics committee’s investigation into D.C. Democrat Jack Evans.

Evans, the longest-serving D.C. councilman, has been involved in a number of ethics scandals in 2019 regarding the abuse of his public office, including at least one that prompted an ongoing federal criminal investigation. (RELATED: DC Democrat Took Stock From Friend’s Company, Pushed Legislation To Directly Benefit It)

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows addressed the letter to the newly-elected chairman of the Board of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) — a position held by Evans until he resigned following the release of a memo that detailed allegations of how he used his power to benefit his friends and private clients.

“We write to request more information about the conduct of former Chair Evans, who had said that D.C. has ‘pulled [its] act together’ and is ready to become a state,” reads the letter, referring to the latest push for D.C. statehood, which has received support from both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: House Endorses DC Statehood Bill With Passage Of Anti-Corruption And Voting Rights Bill)

“It is hard to say where this inquiry may lead as it relates to D.C. statehood,” said a Republican official representing the Committee. “We are still fact-finding, but should have all the facts about Councilmember Evans’s misconduct before the Committee takes any action on any proposed legislation.”

Reps. Jordan and Meadows are requesting the documents no later than 5:00 p.m. July 30.