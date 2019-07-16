US

House Republicans Request Documents From Investigation Into Embattled Washington D.C. Democrat Jack Evans

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: Anticlockwise from center, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, DC Councilmember Anita Bonds, DC Councilmember Jack Evans and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser share a moment during a visit to Uprising Muffin Company June 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Helen Lyons Contributor

Republicans from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter Tuesday afternoon requesting all documents and communications regarding the ethics committee’s investigation into D.C. Democrat Jack Evans. 

Evans, the longest-serving D.C. councilman, has been involved in a number of ethics scandals in 2019 regarding the abuse of his public office, including at least one that prompted an ongoing federal criminal investigation. (RELATED: DC Democrat Took Stock From Friend’s Company, Pushed Legislation To Directly Benefit It)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: (L-R) Jayne Visser and The Honorable Jack Evans, Washington D.C. Ward 2 Councilman, walk the Ovation TV-sponsored red carpet at the 2019 Ford’s Theatre Gala at Ford’s Theatre on June 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Ovation TV)

Washington, DC, Police Chief Cathy L. Lanier(L), City Council members Jack Evans(C), and Marion Barry(R) listen to reporter's questions as they conduct a press conference on the steps of the John A. Wilson Building June 26, 2008 reacting after the the Supreme Court decision, District of Columbia v. Heller, which was argued nearly four months ago, to settle the decades-old debate over whether the Second Amendment grants individuals the right to own firearms. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows addressed the letter to the newly-elected chairman of the Board of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) — a position held by Evans until he resigned following the release of a memo that detailed allegations of how he used his power to benefit his friends and private clients.

“We write to request more information about the conduct of former Chair Evans, who had said that D.C. has ‘pulled [its] act together’ and is ready to become a state,” reads the letter, referring to the latest push for D.C. statehood, which has received support from both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: House Endorses DC Statehood Bill With Passage Of Anti-Corruption And Voting Rights Bill)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (R) talks with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) during testimony by Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill February 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“It is hard to say where this inquiry may lead as it relates to D.C. statehood,” said a Republican official representing the Committee. “We are still fact-finding, but should have all the facts about Councilmember Evans’s misconduct before the Committee takes any action on any proposed legislation.” 

Reps. Jordan and Meadows are requesting the documents no later than 5:00 p.m. July 30.