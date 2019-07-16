Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz Set To Hold Basketball Camp In August

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz plans to teach the fundamentals of basketball to a bunch of young athletes at his basketball camp at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland.

Fultz is asking each willing young basketball player to pay $200 to learn from a professional basketball player and better their skills in August.

All you young people out there! What an opportunity! Markelle Fultz is opening up a basketball camp right down the road in Maryland. The games will be extremely competetive ($200, spell check included). pic.twitter.com/6w4ujuhc5l — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) July 16, 2019

The hilarious part: the player they are learning from forgot how to shoot before entering the league.

Who in their right mind would be willing to have their kid’s form completely destroyed by a basketball player who was one of the biggest busts in history?

I mean seriously, is anyone comfortable giving Fultz more money when he is sitting on all that money from a rookie contract? He has played in 33 games over two seasons.

I have discussed my lack of sympathy for Fultz in a previous article, but this has to be infuriating for Philadelphia fans and basketball fans in general. (RELATED: Magic General Manager Says Fultz Has No Timetable For Return)

Markelle Fultz new right handed jump shot. pic.twitter.com/zGQNkvZAqO — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) January 15, 2018

The Orlando Magic should send some scouts to the camp to see if the guy they traded for can even still play anymore. In all seriousness, if the Magic want to make the playoffs next year, they will probably need some sort of contribution from the former 76ers backup point guard.

If I were in Fultz’s shoes, I would have held off on the camp until I actually played a full season with a consistent shot. However, the former Washington Huskie may see this as his last opportunity to host a basketball camp before he’s out of the league.