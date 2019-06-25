Magic General Manager Says Fultz Has No Timetable For Return

Former Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Markelle Fultz will not play in the upcoming summer league for the Orlando Magic as ownership continues to be patient, according to Magic general manager John Hammond.

Hammond did not sound optimistic when he discussed Fultz beginning his tenure in Orlando, explaining the team “has no idea” when the former Washington Huskie will debut. (RELATED: 76ers To Retain Head Coach Brett Brown)

Here are the comments from an interview on 96.9 The Game:

“He will not play in summer league with us. We didn’t think there was any way that he was going to do that. We didn’t plan on him doing that. So, probably not the place for him right now. But overall, I can just say that he’s doing well.” “He’s working extremely hard. He’s in good shape. His weight is good. His overall body-fat percentage is very good. So, if you look at him, you say, “Wow, he looks great.” So, it’s just a matter of him just continuing to get more comfortable, continuing for him to get himself in a position where he’s ready to step on the floor and help us. “And look, we have no idea when that’s going to be. We’re hoping much, much sooner than later. But once again, we’re trying to do this the best we can, and that’s have that word of patience. We want to have patience with him and get him ready and put him on the court when he can be most productive.”

As you can see, not even management knows when the point guard will play. It is clearly not an encouraging sign for Fultz, who was looking to get a fresh start after the disaster in Philadelphia.

Fultz has only logged 33 games since being drafted No.1 overall by the Sixers in the 2017 NBA draft. The Sixers opted to move away from Fultz after his shot completely changed after his senior season of college. The Sixers traded Fultz to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by markellefultz (@markellefultz) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

You cannot say that teams are not being patient with the former DeMatha High School player, as both the Sixers and Magic have given Fultz ample time to figure his shooting woes out.

As a Sixers fan, the Markelle Fultz shot saga was one of the most confusing and devastating stories I have ever seen watching Philadelphia sports.

If Fultz does ever get healthy, he will have to shake off the NBA draft bust label he currently possesses.