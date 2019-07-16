REPORT: Ezekiel Elliott Plans On Holding Out If Cowboys Don’t Give Him A New Deal

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott will apparently hold out if he doesn’t get a new deal from the team.

According to ProFootballTalk, the talented running back has said “privately” he will hold out if he’s not handed a new deal. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

He’s currently slated to make just under $3.9 million this upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 24, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Elliott holding out might not be the wisest decision he ever makes. He’s not exactly in the greatest graces of the league right now.

He’s facing a potential criminal case over his music festival in Las Vegas. He won’t be punished by the league for it, but it’s far from the greatest of optics.

He might want more money, but we’ve seen nothing to suggest the Cowboys are going to open a bank vault for their star running back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

Now, that’s not to say the Cowboys won’t pay Elliott a nice chunk of money, but he’s most certainly not their top priority.

Dak Prescott needs to get paid, and we all know quarterbacks have substantially more value than running backs.

It’s not even close.

Best of luck to Elliott when it comes to getting his money, but he shouldn’t get his hopes up. If he holds out and the Cowboys find out they don’t really need him, then it will certainly end up being a very regrettable decision.