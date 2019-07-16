US

Activist Shaun King Appears To Endorse Antifa Member And ICE Attacker’s Violent Tactics

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King appeared to endorse the violent tactics of Willem Van Spronsen, the Antifa activist who attacked a private Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Washington state.

In a series of tweets posted Monday, King called Van Spronsen a “martyr” who was murdered for taking a stand against the treatment of migrants in detention facilities, and argued that his manifesto was “beautiful, painful, and devastating.” Van Spronsen was killed while attempting to firebomb the facility.

King began by sharing several photos of Van Spronsen, noting that his hero was the abolitionist John Brown.

“Willem Van Spronsen just became the first martyr attempting to liberate imprisoned refugees from a for-profit detention center in Tacoma, Washington,” he tweeted. “His hero was John Brown -the white abolitionist who led the raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859. This is what our country has come to.”

King went on to say that Van Spronsen’s manifesto was beautiful and that “inaction” in the face of the situation regarding migrants in U.S. detention is what is truly “crazy.” (RELATED: Willem Van Spronsen Calls On ‘Comrades’ To Bear Arms In Manifesto)

King concluded his assessment by claiming that Van Spronsen was neither “crazy,” nor a terrorist.

“This is where Willem was murdered this weekend,” King tweeted. “His actions will be called terrorism and people will call him crazy, but neither are true. His mind was very clear. He is now ‘arm in arm with John Brown.’ These camps must be shut down.”

Some people argued that King was showing support for domestic terrorism.