‘Yellowstone’ Clip Shows Dead Cattle On The Ranch, John Orders Kayce To ‘Drag’ The People Responsible Back To Him

A new “Yellowstone” clip has dropped from the upcoming episode, and it looks like there is a lot of violence on the horizon.

In the video clip brought to my attention by Esquire, and published Monday, John, Kayce and Jamie can be seen talking to the sheriff as dead cattle litter the ranch in the imminent fourth episode of season two.

The head of the Dutton family presses the sheriff to deputize his youngest son and give him a carry permit for law enforcement purposes in the episode titled, “Only Devils Left.” (RELATED: New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Provides Tons Of Plot Development, Not Much Action)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Feb 11, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

However, the most badass moment was when he turned to Kayce and Jamie and said, “We all know who did this. You find the evidence, and when he does, you drag him by the hair back to me.”

Watch the awesome clip below.

I told you all there was violence on the horizon, and now Kayce has been ordered by his father to carry out that violence.

As we all know from season one, the former Navy SEAL has no problem killing people or using a weapon, a point John made sure to make in the clip above.

The last person you want in the show dragging you anywhere by the “hair” is Kayce Dutton.

Tune in tomorrow night on the Paramount Network to watch it all go down. You know I’ll be watching with the rest of you.

It looks like it’s going to be great.