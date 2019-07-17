Motivated by Heartbreak: Teen Brother Of Sandy Hook Victim Is Running For Office, He’s Only 19

JT Lewis, a 19-year-old college student is running as a Republican for office in Connecticut’s 28th state senate district.

Lewis is the older brother of slain student Jesse Lewis, who was shot and killed in the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Lewis says the family tragedy has inspired him to get more involved in the community. (RELATED: Republican 19-Year-Old Brother of Sandy Hook Victim Running for State Senate in Connecticut.)

Lewis explained:

Jesse is a huge inspiration like I said in my announcement video, I’m doing this because of the courage he showed that day when he stood up to the shooter and yelled to his classmates to run and stayed behind to defend his teacher — he’s credited for saving nine lives during this shooting which is just an extraordinary thing, but it didn’t surprise us. So I’m taking the courage he showed, I’m doing my own act of courage here to run for state senate to make the world a better place.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill went on to ask Lewis if he was afraid to miss out on regular college life. Lewis told the Caller he wasn’t too concerned about missing out because he’s focused on making a difference for his community.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad