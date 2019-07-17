Las Vegas Police Officially Investigating Ezekiel Elliott’s Alleged Las Vegas Altercation

Las Vegas police are officially investigating an alleged incident involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The NFL star appeared to bump a security guard back in May during a music festival in Vegas, and was briefly placed in handcuffs.

He ultimately wasn’t arrested and was cut loose without charges. However, a criminal complaint was recently filed by the alleged victim. According to TMZ on Tuesday afternoon, the investigation into the situation is “officially underway.” The same report claimed the police viewed the incident as battery at the time it occurred because Elliott appeared to use his body to hit the security guard. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

Remember how there were reports Elliott was going to holdout if the Cowboys didn’t pay him enough money this offseason?

I said that would be a bad idea given the fact he could be involved in a criminal investigation soon, and here we are.

The reality of the situation for Elliott is that this doesn’t need to be overly difficult. He’s got the kind of money to just pay off the alleged victim if that’s what it comes to. The Cowboys star’s lawyer has already claimed this is a case of extortion, but it really doesn’t matter in the long run.

Elliott wants a new deal. That means he needs to make this problem disappear as quickly as possible.

Break the guy off a few dollars and be done with it if that’s going to put this whole situation behind him. That’s a much better option than actually getting arrested if the police continue with their investigation.

There’s also another great option here, and it’s a simple one. Don’t go to Vegas when you’re trying to get more money. It’s hard to get in trouble if you don’t put yourself in high risk situations. That’s just a fact.

It’ll be fascinating to see how this all plays out, but I’d be surprised if it escalated much. Cooler heads will probably prevail and make this situation go away.