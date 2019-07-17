Celebrate Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 37-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India, the "Baywatch" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was crowned the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

The opportunity gave her tremendous exposure and soon she would land on the big screen and make her debut in Indian cinema in "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" in 2003. And three years later she would score critical acclaim as the leading actress in the box office hit "Krrish and Don."

During her career she's appeared on the big screen in dozens of films in Bollywood. But it wouldn't be until she landed a part on the ABC hit thriller "Quantico" from 2015-2018 that she would become a household name in the United States and a worldwide celebrity.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Priyanka!